The driver of a Daewoo Grandbird KS bus with registration number GT 4215-17 believed to have caused an accident at Akumadan that claimed six lives has been arrested.

The accident, which occurred on Tuesday in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region, left six bodies charred with about 22 others injured.

But the driver, whose identity is yet-to-be-known, is said to have bolted after the horrifying incident.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, the District Police Commander, DSP Gyasi Agyemang, disclosed he reported himself to the Ahenkro Police on Wednesday morning.

DSP Agyemang noted a team from the district has been deployed to bring him to Akumadan for a continuation of the case.

The bus driver, who was reportedly speeding while travelling from Nandom to Kumasi, run into a Kia Rhino towing vehicle and caught fire.

This, according to police sources, was a few minutes after the driver refused to stop at a checkpoint despite being signaled.

