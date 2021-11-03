The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says it has intensified the enforcement of protocols for inter-city operators and drivers in the quest to minimise the spate of road crashes in the country.

This comes after a ghastly accident at Akomadan in the Ashanti Region claimed the lives of six people, with others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

On Monday, a bus travelling from Nandom in the Upper West Region reportedly crashed into an abandoned vehicle at the Police checkpoint after the driver failed to apply the brakes because he was driving at top speed.

In a press release dated November 2, the Authority noted that speeding and driver fatigue are possible factors that led to the unfortunate incident, following preliminary investigations it conducted.

The NRSA has since commenced stricter adherence to road safety protocols by operators “including the use of vehicle logbooks as well as two drivers (relay driving) for journeys more than eight hours or 500 km.”

Meanwhile, the media has been implored to be circumspect in their reportage of road accident data “to avoid unnecessary apprehension among the travelling public.”

Below is the full statement: