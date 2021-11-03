Tricycle or “Aboboyaa” operator in the Tema metropolis, Christian Sabunor, has called on the government to create tricycle routes and terminals to help them convey waste materials from the source to the landfill site.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Tema in an interview with regards to the restrictions of tricycles transporting waste materials on the N1 roads, including; principal roads within the metropolis, Christian Sabunor said that tricycles and motorbikes have the right to the usage of the N1 roads to transport their waste materials.

He said, for instance, someone living within the Ashaiman enclave needed to use the motorway to get to the Kpone dumping site, which was nearer than going all the way to Teshie to tip and called on the government to create more tricycle routes and terminals.

He said the tricycles might be contributing to the number of accidents and traffic congestions on the principal roads of Accra.

Still, he stressed that the Assembly should see that they use the same power to help create tricycle routes that could curb both accidents and traffic congestion.

“It doesn’t make sense if you stay in Tema and you have to transport your refuse to Teshie while you can tip at Kpone dumping ground, which is the nearest,” he said and stressed that there are infrastructure issues to deal with before considering restrictions.

He added that most of the “aboboyaa” users rent the aboboyaa for ¢30 and above per day in that they operate similarly as “Trotro”, the operators would sometimes like to go and return early because they have to pay for the rentals.

He said after loading the waste into the tricycle for ¢50, they needed fuel of ¢20, and going for just one trip meant they were running at a loss.

He advised that government should create the tricycle routes, and “if after which they falter in any of the road traffic regulations, that is when the government has the power to punish them because tricycle riders also have the right to the usage of the roads”.