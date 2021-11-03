Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is fuming with rage over attempts by the Police Service to flout his earlier directive and arrest Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu, even before the Privileges Committee begins its probe into the contempt case against two senior police officers.

In the view of the Speaker, the action of the police is not only a violation of the constitution but also disingenuous.

ALSO READ:

The Speaker, in a statement issued earlier on Wednesday, also observed that the attempt to arrest Mr Xavier-Sosu during a church service last Sunday was an affront to Parliament and his powers.

Read full statement below:

Speaker Bagbin bares teeth at Police over Madina MP by Gertrude Otchere on Scribd