A video showing Madina Member of Parliament (MP), Francis Xavier-Sosu, serving notice of plans to block a road during a protest has surfaced.

The video, which is said to be in the custody of the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID), captured the MP in a conversation with three men and two women.

He can be heard in the video speaking in Ga saying,”‘Listen to what I am saying, on the 25th, there will be a demonstration for the roads to be fixed. It will cover the whole area; we will block the road for them to know we are serious.”

The Ghana Police Service has, in the last few days, been on the heels of the MP.

An October 31, 2021 statement signed by Director General of Police Public Affairs, ACP Kwasi Ofori, said they have since the October 25 protest at Madina led by the legislator commenced investigations into “certain alleged criminal acts that occurred.

“The MP, Francis Xavier-Sosu, was invited on the day of the protest to assist the Police for his alleged involvement in the unlawful blockade of a road and the destruction of public property, but he declined the invitation. He declined further invitations citing Parliamentary privilege.

“Three other persons have been interrogated on this matter, and we shall continue to use every legal means to interrogate all other suspects, including the Honourable MP for Madina,” the statement indicated.

The Police also requested that the Speaker of Parliament releases the MP to assist in the ongoing investigations.

Parliament on October 28 wrote to the Police CID saying the Speaker cannot release the MP to them.

“I am directed by the Rt. Hon. Speaker to inform you that proceedings of the 3rd Meeting of the 1st Session of the 8th Parliament commenced on Tuesday and having regard to the limitations of articles 117 and 118 of 1992

Constitution of the Republic, he is unable to release the Member of Parliament as requested in your letter,” the letter written to the Police added.

JoyNews sources say this video is one of the reasons the Police are bent on speaking to the MP as part of its investigations into the alleged blockade of the road.

In a press release on Monday, the MP explained that he resisted arrest by the Police during the demonstration last Tuesday because it was unlawful.

Reacting to a police statement clarifying their attempted arrest, he stated that the Police did not disclose the reason for their invitation, so he turned it down.

Mr Xavier-Sosu explained that amidst all the back and forth, the first time he has been made aware of why he is wanted by the Police is in their press release issued on Monday.

“When the Police invited me, I declined the invitation and resisted the arrest because the arrest was unlawful. Parliamentary immunity only came in because I was on my way to Parliament after the protest when they wanted me to come with them.

“There are signed evidence of attendance to Ranking and Deputy Ranking Members Meeting dated October 25, 2021, for verification,” he said.