Tensions reached a boiling point in Parliament on Tuesday over the controversy surrounding the election of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the country.

This was after the Juaboso Member of Parlement (MP), Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, had read a statement on the Floor demanding action from the House over the way some of the approvals had been carried out amidst allegations of vote buying among others.

The MP cited the case of the Juaboso district where a presiding member is challenging the approval of the DCE nominee which he alleges was conducted on the blind side of assembly members.

Speaking on the Floor of the House, Mr Akandoh, reechoing the sentiments of the Presiding member that the confirmation process is null and void, urged the House to probe questionable elections of some of the nominees.

But the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, in a sharp rebuttal, berated the Speaker of Parliament for admitting the statement from the Juaboso MP.

Mr Botwe said contrary to information, neither the President nor the governing party was involved in the confirmation of MMDCEs.

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, who was in the Speaker’s chair stepped down the statement and asked the Members to consolidate similar statements for future discussion.

