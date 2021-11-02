Photos of different men and women in chains have been uncovered at a shrine in Rivers State, Nigeria after the native doctor was allegedly caught burying a three-month-old baby alive.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Edeoha- Ahoada, a community in Rivers State.

A group of irate youth, according to a witness, Ununuma Bidemi Edward-Odoi, accosted the native doctor and beat him to pulp.

The man, identified as Dr Mike Indian, led the group to his house where they saw photographs of people tied, padlocked, and nailed in different parts of the room.

The infuriated youth decided to destroy the chains and padlock to set the innocent victims free.