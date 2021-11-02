The Special Prosecutor has invited the embattled Juaben Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee, Alex Sarfo-Kantanka, for questioning.

Kissi Agyebeng, in a letter dated November 2, said his outfit has commenced investigations into allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences against the nominee.



Mr Sarfo-Kantanka has failed on two occasions to get the nod from assembly members of the Juaben Municipal Assembly to become their MCE.

In a viral video on Monday, he is seen publicly demanding monies he supposedly gave to some of the 26 assembly members to influence his confirmation.

Mr Sarfo-Kantanka failed in his first attempt after he secured six votes from assembly members out of a total of 26.

He failed again in his second attempt, polling only 10 votes.