The two-time rejected MCE nominee for the Juaben Municipal Assembly, Alex Sarfo Kantanka has been granted bail after he was arrested by the police for allegedly bribing Assembly members to influence their vote in his favour.

Mr Kantanka was sighted in a viral video demanding a refund of monies paid to the assembly members for his endorsement.

Sources say an amount of ¢5,000 was allegedly paid to each of the 26 assembly members.

Police, however, opened investigations into the alleged bribery case to ascertain when the alleged bribe was paid to the Assembly members.

During the first confirmation process, the Juaben MCE nominee had five out of 26 votes cast.

The election was subsequently postponed twice for various reasons after the President re-nominated him for the second time.

The nominee, in the second election, garnered only 10 votes out of the total 26, with one rejected ballot.

The nominee after losing went into the assembly’s conference room where the members were gathered to demand a refund of the money he allegedly paid to the assembly members.

One of the assembly members, Patrick Yeboah, claimed he was assaulted by the nominee outside the conference room after the election.

He added that he was prevented from retaliating.

In a video, Mr Kantanka is captured using unprintable words on some assembly members, who he believed voted against him.

The police subsequently intervened to get him out of the premises.

The nominee’s supporters also massed up at the assembly grounds threatening to assault all assembly members locked up in the building.

The police had to whisk away the Regional Minister from mob assault.

Representative of the Ashanti Caucus of MPs, Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, was, however, assaulted by the mob.