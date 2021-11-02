The November 1 deadline for the block is finally here – locking some iPhones and Android mobiles out of the chat app forever.

Any users affected by the block will need to update their software, or buy a new phone.

It’s possible that your handset may be too old to update, forcing you to upgrade.

More than 50 different smartphone models are expected to be affected.

The deadline for the change is November 1, after which point WhatsApp will stop working on those models.

Model mayhem

For Android users, you’ll need to be running Android 4.1 or later.

And for iPhone users, you’ll need to be on iOS 10 or later.

On the Android front, that means a host of popular phones will lose access, including the Samsung Galaxy S3 and the Huawei Ascend Mate.

For Apple, you’ll lose access on an iPhone 4 or older.

And if you’ve never updated your iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone SE (2016), you’ll lose access until you update.

That’s because they launched on iOS 9.

But you can update all three models to iOS 15 – the latest version – and keep access to WhatsApp.

Tech companies regularly stop supporting older devices.

Google did just that with old Android phones for Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps.

Sometimes it’s because it’s simply not cost-efficient to keep apps working on very old versions of iOS or Android.

That’s especially the case if only a small percentage of users are running these old versions of software.

Using outdated software can also be a huge security risk – so it’s important you update, or upgrade if you can’t.

The phones losing WhatsApp support

Here’s 52 of the affected devices. Note that some of these phones can still be updated to restore access…

  1. Galaxy Trend Lite
  2. Galaxy Trend II
  3. Galaxy SII
  4. Galaxy S3 mini
  5. Galaxy Xcover 2
  6. Galaxy Core
  7. Galaxy Ace 2
  8. Lucid 2
  9. Optimus F7
  10. Optimus F5
  11. Optimus L3 II Dual
  12. Optimus F5
  13. Optimus L5
  14. Best L5 II
  15. Optimus L5 Dual
  16. Best L3 II
  17. Optimus L7
  18. Optimus L7 II Dual
  19. Best L7 II
  20. Optimus F6, Enact
  21. Optimus L4 II Dual
  22. Optimus F3
  23. Best L4 II
  24. Best L2 II
  25. Optimus Nitro HD
  26. Optimus 4X HD
  27. Optimus F3Q
  28. ZTE V956
  29. Grand X Quad V987
  30. Grand Memo
  31. Xperia Miro
  32. Xperia Neo L
  33. Xperia Arc S
  34. Alcatel
  35. Ascend G740
  36. Ascend Mate
  37. Ascend D Quad XL
  38. Ascend D1 Quad XL
  39. Ascend P1 S
  40. Ascend D2
  41. Archos 53 Platinum
  42. HTC Desire 500
  43. Caterpillar Cat B15
  44. Wiko Cink Five
  45. Wiko Darknight
  46. Lenovo A820
  47. UMi X2
  48. Run F1
  49. THL W8
  50. iPhone SE
  51. iPhone 6S
  52. iPhone 6S Plus