The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has denied knowledge of the invasion of military officers in armoured vehicles at the Juaben Municipal Assembly last Friday.

According to assembly members, the heavy security presence was intimidating, forcing the members to boycott the exercise to confirm the President’s nominee for MCE, Alex Sarfo Kantanka to Monday.

But, Mr Osei-Mensah, addressing the media on Monday, said though some answers have been provided by the military, the Regional Security Council is investigating the issue.

“It [the invasion of soldiers] has created a very bad image for Juaben and the Region. Therefore, we are pleading with you to bear with us, we are still investigating the issue, and we are sure that the truth will come to light.

“The explanation they have given to me is not enough so that I won’t believe it fully. On Wednesday, we will be meeting on the issue,” he said.

He, however, admitted that he ordered the deployment of police personnel at the venue of the exercise.

“As a regional minister, it is my responsibility to ensure the confirmation processes of a nominee and part of it is the presence of police officers, so I acted within my mandate,” he explained.

In a first attempt, President’s nominee, Alex Sarfo Kantanka, failed to secure the two-thirds of members present for confirmation.

Hence, in a meeting to confirm the nominee, the Minister urged assembly members to forget the past and seek development.

He pleaded with the 26 assembly members to vote in favour of the nominee to ensure that the people of Juaben Municipal Area get a government representative to ensure the assembly’s progress.

“I came here today to plead with you. Please, forgive him. On behalf of the President and myself, we are asking you to let go of whatever you are holding against him and vote for him,” he beseeched.

