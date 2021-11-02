One of the big success stories this season in France has been Rennais star, Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Rennais have enjoyed some superb wingers in recent years with Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha and Ismaila Sarr all passing through and Sulemana is the latest.

Ghanaian teen, Sulemana’s start to French football has been a sensational one and has been ranked ahead of Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi as the best dribbler in the Ligue 1.

Kamaldeen Sulemana

The Stade Rennais Star has been exceptional from the start of the 2021/22 French Ligue 1 as a result he has been declared the most successful dribbler in the Ligue 1 so far, averaging four successful dribbles per game by Whoscored.com.

Following the 19-year-old is the PSG star Neymar Jr, Soufal Boufal who plays for Ligue 1 club Angers and followed Kylian Mbappe respectively.

Recently, the Black stars winger has been ranked only behind Liverpool and Egyptian forward Mohammed Salah as well as being named in Europe’s U21 squad of the month.

His recent form can help the Black Stars who are in dire need of six points against Ethiopia and South Africa to advance to the playoffs of the qualifiers.

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, will be counting on the Ghanaian sensation who was exceptional in Europe Last month.