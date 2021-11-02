Minority members in Parliament have taken a swipe at the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, for not responding to a call of the House.

Mr Asiamah was expected to appear before the House on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, to answer questions by members regarding their transport system in their respective constituencies.

Particularly, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Pru East, Dr Kwabena Donkor, was concerned about the supply of ferries at Yeji, Kete Karachi, and Donkokrom.

The Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, and Tamale Central MP, Murtala Mohammed, who felt disappointed in the action called for a sanction.

However, the Deputy Majority Leader, Afenyo-Markin, in an excused response on behalf of the minister stated it was due to unfortunate circumstances.

ALSO READ:

According to him, the notice for the Minister’s summons was also short, hence his absence.