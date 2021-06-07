The Alliance for Truth, Justice and Accountability Ghana (ATJAG), is calling for the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, to be probed over excavators found in the country’s forests and rivers.

The group says it cannot fathom how new excavators were found on galamsey sites by Operation Halt despite a ban on its importation by the cabinet in 2019.

A statement signed by the Convener, Bismark Kofi Boateng said the Transport Minister is the only person with the power to sign for any imported excavator, hence their call.

“Our group believes if the ban imposed by cabinet had been strictly enforced, Ghana’s forests and river bodies would not have been inundated with excavators.

“Under the circumstances, we call on government to institute a probe and to have Mr Asiamah answer the following questions,” part of the statement read.

Meanwhile, ATJAG is also demanding that Mr Asiamah is queried on allegations that his Ministry charges a pecuniary fee of $5.000.00 for every machine imported into the country.

