Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has said he does not agree with the summons issued by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, to police officials who attempted to arrest the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu.

According to him, if the Police request that the Speaker releases the MP, he thought that it was a straightforward matter to release the Madina MP and be assured that nothing untoward was going to happen.

“I don’t understand the Speaker’s decisions but I respect the decisions but if we have any situation that the MP has answers to whatever charges, he could have gone back to the police and raised such issues there,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Monday.

He said the IGP, who is in control of the operations of the Ghana Police, should be invited as well.

To him, he is convinced that Parliament is committed to making sure that the laws they passed are obeyed and that Parliament will not condone any breach of the law and also convinced that it is not the intention of Parliament to subvert it.

However, he pleaded with Parliament not to make its decisions to make MPs come across as above the law.

“I plead that we don’t make decisions that will interfere with the work of the police,” he said.

The Speaker of Parliament on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, summoned two police officers who allegedly attempted to arrest the Madina MP before the House.

This is pursuant to contempt of Parliament charges filed by the Madina MP against the officers for their conduct when he joined his constituents to demonstrate over bad roads on Monday, October 25, 2021, that was approved by the police.