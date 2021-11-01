He has been an entrepreneur for so many years but has been forced to stay in the United States of America (USA) for about 30 years due to frustration in getting a business set up in Ghana.

Opoku Ware, a US-based entrepreneur said he was motivated by the President’s call on entrepreneurs outside Ghana to come back home and open businesses that will employ more youth.

Sharing his ordeal on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Show Monday, November 1, 2021, Mr Ware said he was forced to give up after going through frustration the moment he touched down at the Airport.

“I am an entrepreneur and it’s always been my dream and wishes to come to my country and open businesses that would employ the youth. But trust me; I was so disappointed when I had to come down with some items. The kind of frustrations I went through at the harbour, the Airport, and the customs was nothing to home write home about,” he said.

“Things happening at some state institutions do not speak well for the government. The amount of money they charge at the Port, especially when they realise you are an entrepreneur is really worrying. Our President always calls on us to come and use our expertise here in Ghana and create jobs, but we always give up because these institutions are not helping us,” he added.

The unfortunate development, he noted, has driven most of the entrepreneurs including himself away as they are unable to come to Ghana and set up businesses that would create jobs.

He gave an instance where he brought in engineers from the USA to investigate the setting up of the business but was given excuses by some engineers in Ghana.

“I remember we onetime brought some white engineers to Ghana to help with the business, but these people looked at me and said we will hear from them after going through my business proposal.

“They only wasted my time with excuses. I can tell you we have so many people outside going through a lot when it comes to setting up a business in Ghana,” he said.

That notwithstanding, Mr Ware said he will never give up but will fight to ensure that he gets his business sighted in Ghana to help create jobs.