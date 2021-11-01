The Election Director of embattled Member of Parliament for Mandina constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu has given a blow-by-blow account of how some uniformed police officers attempted to arrest his boss.

Daniel Nukporkporvi has alleged that a group of plain-clothed men claiming to come from National Security stormed the Believer’s House of Prayer Ministries to arrest the MP for ignoring police invitation.

Mr Sosu, according to Daniel, was embarking on a visitation of some churches in his constituency but was allegedly ambushed and surrounded by the plain cloth policemen who he said were waiting to arrest him.

The attempted arrest, is suspected, was due to Mr Sosu’s failure to honour an invite extended to him by the police.

The invitation concerned a demonstration he led in his constituency on Monday, October 25, 2021.

The Rambo-style approach used by the police, David Nukporkporvi claimed, created fear and panic in the church.

Narrating what he saw on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, he said one of the security officers entered the church while others surrounded the building, waiting to apprehend the Madina MP.

“Our head of security and I confronted the police who had no arrest warrant. We engaged them for close to an hour until the pastor of the church intervened,” he narrated.

David Nukporkporvi said the officers were rushing to whisk the MP out of the church when some residents who were appalled by their conduct beseeched the church to support the MP.

“The officers were rushing into the church to arrest the MP but the people around intervened and he was able to get away,” he explained.

Mr Nukporkporvi maintained that Hon Sosu did not break any law to be subjected to such inhumane treatment.

“We informed the police about the demonstration based on the Public Order Act so I don’t know why they are harassing the MP,” he added.

