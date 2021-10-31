The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier-Sosu, escaped another arrest on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the Believers House of Prayer Ministries at Madina.

According to party supporters who massed up at the church, the security personnel surrounded the church in an attempt to arrest the lawyer while he was worshipping in the church on Sunday.

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mabarak, reportedly rushed to the church and took his colleague to an undisclosed location.

Mr Xavier-Sosu led a demonstration in his constituency over bad roads without police permission.

The police then attempted to arrest him which he escaped. The MP later filed a complaint against the police in Parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred the complaint against two police personnel to the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

The officers cited were ACP Isaac Kojo Asante, the Greater Accra Regional Operations Commander, and ACP Eric Winful, the Adentan Divisional Commander.

It is, however, not clear if the latest attempt to arrest him is linked to the protest.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament will be holding a meeting shortly over the incident and decide the next line of action.