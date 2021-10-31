The Health Services Workers Union has suspended its nationwide strike action until further notice.

In a press statement signed by the General Secretary of the Union, Franklin Owusu Ansah, the union stated that after being invited to the negotiation table by the government, it is only right to suspend the strike.

“At an emergency National Executive Council and Leadership of Professional Association meeting held on October 29, 2021, the group decided to suspend the industrial action not because someone has intimidated or coerced us but because we have listened to the cry of the good people of Ghana,” he wrote.

Mr Ansah stated that it is the workers’ hope that the agreement reached with government would be implemented to the letter.

On Tuesday, October 5, the Health Services Workers Union announced its strike action over what it described as poor conditions of service by the government.

The government subsequently held a meeting with the union to settle the matter, but the meeting proved futile, with the union refusing to call off the strike. Po

The group is striking over what it describes as poor conditions of service by the government.

It said the government has unfairly reviewed the conditions of service for its sister unions twice but has failed to review the conditions of service of its members as agreed upon in 2016.

This, they say, has compelled them to lay down their tools and demand better conditions of service.

Meanwhile, following the new negotiations, the leadership of the union has tasked its members to resume work effective immediately to discharge their duties.

“We have fought a good fight and almost finished the race so we have to thank ourselves for keeping faith with the Union. We shall unite as workers still to fight for the rights of the workers of Ghana,” they added.