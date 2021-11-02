Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu, has revealed that he resisted arrest by Police during a demonstration in his constituency last Tuesday because it was unlawful.

Reacting to a police statement clarifying their attempted arrest, he stated that the Police did not disclose the reason for their invitation, so he turned it down.

Mr Xavier-Sosu explained that amidst all the back and forth, the first time he has been made aware of why he is wanted by the Police is in their press release issued on Monday.

“When the Police invited me, I declined the invitation and resisted the arrest because the arrest was unlawful. Parliamentary immunity only came in because I was on my way to Parliament after the protest when they wanted me to come with them.

“There is signed evidence of attendance at Ranking and Deputy Ranking Members Meeting dated October 25, 2021, for verification,” he said in a press release issued on Monday.

The Madina MP said the attempted arrest by the Police was a deliberate attempt to reduce his confidence and articulation of the need of his constituents.

The Madina MP, together with some youth of his constituency, embarked on a protest from Otinibi to Ayi-Mensah to demonstrate against the poor road network in the area last Tuesday.

According to the MP, after he had addressed his constituents, the Police demanded that he reports to the Regional Commander of Police for questioning.

He declined the invitation and indicated that he was to attend a parliamentary meeting in preparation for the resumption of the House.

However, the police officers attempted to forcefully apprehend him in the presence of his constituents, an act which he described as contempt of Parliament, upon which he wanted the Speaker to take action against the police officers.

Mr Xavier-Sosu later cited two police officers, ACP Isaac Kojo Asante, Regional Operations Commander and ACP Eric Winful of the Adentan/Abokobi Divisional Command, for contempt of Parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, on October 27, 2021, summoned two police officers who allegedly harassed the MP before the House.

Meanwhile, among other things, Mr Xavier-Sosu also denied the allegations by the police that he led the people in the demonstration that saw roads blocked.

According to him, after a call from the Police in the morning about residents blocking roads, he communicated with aggrieved persons at various demonstration grounds for the blockades to be removed.

He stated that “the Police Administration has nothing to investigate about this demonstration. The Police were part of the demonstration from the beginning till the end. There was no casualties, no destruction of public or private property.

“I won’t stop fighting for the people of Madina. We will organise further multiple peaceful protests because it is our constitutional duty to do so to hold government accountable,” he added.