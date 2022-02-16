The Association of Magistrates and Judges has described comments made about judges by Madina MP, Francis Xavier-Sosu, as “unfortunate, reckless and misguided”.

During a street protest against the controversial E-levy, Mr Xavier-Sosu, who is also a legal practitioner, said, “If you make yourself a political Judge, you will be treated politically, and your tenure of office will run with the political party that you favour.”

President of the Association of Magistrates and Judges, Justice Henry Kwofie, said the statement is unfortunate.

“The Association finds this statement of Honorable Sosu against Judges as unfortunate, reckless and misguided, coming as it is from a Member of Parliament and a Lawyer who should know better,” he said.

Justice Kwofie said the comments by the legislator were calculated to create disaffection against the judiciary and an attempt to scandalise the judiciary.

“The Association considers this statement of Honourable Sosu as deliberate and calculated to create disaffection against the judiciary and an attempt to scandalise the judiciary, and we condemn the said statement in no uncertain terms.

“Judges do not determine which cases are filed or put before them for hearing. The statement of Francis Xavier-Sosu is an attempt to intimidate Judges who are doing nothing other than their normal work.”

He revealed the Association will be lodging a complaint at the General Legal Council.

“Having regard to the seriousness which the AMJG takes this statement and its potential to do undue damage to the image of the Judiciary, the Association is lodging a formal complaint against Francis Xavier-Sosu to the General Legal Council immediately for his unprofessional statement and utterances which have the potential to tarnish the image of the Judiciary as a whole,” he said.