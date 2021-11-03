Congratulations are in order for popular Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti as she bags a Doctorate Degree.

She was conferred a Doctor of Arts award from the Prowess University, Nigeria.

The latest feat comes after she graduated from the prestigious University of Lagos, having bagged a Masters in English language.

She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Secreterial Administration from the Ilaro Federal Polytechnic in Ogun State

The actress took to her social media handle to celebrate and share the good news with her friends and colleagues.

Despite the name she has made for herself in the creative arts sector, she said she never for once forgot the essence of education.

“The journey of life could take the whole of lifetime,” she wrote, as she urges her fans never to forget their background and the purpose of their lives.

“We should never forget to be grateful for every step. What God cannot do does not exist. Look who bagged a doctorate. Next time you see me, you may now call me Dr Jaiye Kuti,” she wrote.

Her loved ones including celebrities have flooded her comment section with well-wishes and congratulatory messages.