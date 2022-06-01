The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has named Dr Prince Pambo as the new team doctor for the Black Stars.

The appointment of Pambo comes following Dr Adams Baba’s dismissal as the team’s team doctor earlier on Monday.

News emerged that Dr Baba had been shown the exit ahead of the Black Stars’ 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

In an interview, GFA Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, revealed that Dr Baba had been fired as the Black Stars team doctor.

According to Asante Twum, his performance was evaluated, and officials concluded he needed to be replaced.

He also revealed Dr Pambo is the new Black Stars team doctor.

“There was a review,” he told Accra-based Happy FM.

“Authorities saw the need for reshuffling so a decision was made to replace Dr. Adam Baba with Dr. Prince Pambo [as Black Stars Doctor].

“It’s just part of normal changes,” he added.

The Black Stars will open their 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1 at the Cape Coast Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT.