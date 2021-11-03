Police in the Ashanti Region are on a manhunt for the driver of a Daewoo Grandbird KS bus with registration number GT 4215 – 17, who caused an accident at Akumadan that claimed six lives.

The bodies of the six, according to the police, were burnt beyond recognition.

This unfortunate incident, which occurred on Tuesday morning, also left several others in critical condition.

The driver, who is yet-to-be-identified, was travelling from Nandom to Kumasi with 32 passengers on board.

But upon reaching Akumadan in the Offinso North District, he run into a Kia Rhino towing vehicle with a registration number GB 6983 –12 and caught fire.

He is said to have fled the scene following the accident while preliminary police investigations have revealed he was speeding.

According to the Akumadan District Police Commander, DSP Gyasi Agyemang, the suspect driver was signaled to stop at a checkpoint but he refused, causing the accident about 10 metres away.