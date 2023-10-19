Opoku Ware School rejoices in what seems like forever. They have finally got one over their archrivals, Prempeh College.

It didn’t come easy, the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) semi-final contest went down to the wire as all contestants were equally matched.

But it was Opoku Ware who led the contest from start to finish, despite being closely toed by their challengers.

The exhilarating contest commenced with Opoku Ware and Pope John, both securing 13 points each in the first round, with Prempeh following closely at 12 points.

As the competition unfolded through the second round, the challenges intensified, defying the expectations of supporters who had anticipated an easy victory for their respective schools.

OWASS maintained their lead with 23 points, while Pope John Seminary and Prempeh had 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Although Prempeh College in round three claimed four points, OWASS managed to cling to their lead with two points.

However, there was no room for complacency, as Prempeh and Pope John Sem narrowed the gap in round four, both accumulating an impressive 33 points, only trailing OWASS by a mere two points.

In the end, Opoku Ware managed to secure a hard-fought victory, prevailing over their opponents by the slimmest of margins. The Santasi boys finished with a triumphant 38 points, while Prempeh and Pope John achieved commendable scores of 36 points each.

This is Opoku Ware’s first win over Prempeh College in years, the latter dominating them in all previous clashes.

They have now picked up the second spot to travel to Accra to compete for the trophy in the grand finale.

Prempeh will sit out the final this time around, surrendering the glory to their bitter rivals.

Pope John SHS and Minor Seminary also put up a fierce fight but equally fell short of upstaging Opoku Ware School.

The Santase boys face Achimota School and a yet-to-be-determined final opponent for a chance to lift the trophy.