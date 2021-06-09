Corruption Watch has uncovered the rot in service delivery to pregnant women in Ghana’s public hospitals.

It has emerged that expectant mothers, who are supposed to benefit from government’s free Maternal Healthcare Programme, are made to pay big monies before delivery.

The issue is even murkier when holders of the National Insurance Health Card are told to make down payment before service is rendered.

Some of the pregnant women, who could not afford the cost, were left with no option than to go on borrowing spree or face death.

A documentary by Corruption Watch’s investigator, Francisca Enchill, unveiled these rots in the public hospitals.

Watch video below for more: