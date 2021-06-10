Rapper Okyeame Kwame has urged parents to allow their kids to venture into music if they have the interest or talent.

According to him, music has taken a turn that will go a long way to serve as a source of occupation for the upcoming generation, hence if a child has interest it is right to allow them to tow their passion.

Speaking at the +233 Jazz and Grill bar where the Highlife Benefit Concert took place in Accra over the weekend, Okyeame Kwame said “if your child wants to sing and if she got talent allow them because without music the world will be boring.”

He explained that the first President of Ghana had a trio he usually travelled with to sell Ghana music abroad, hence music has since been part of the Ghanaian culture, hence the need to push it to the world.

He also urged the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Mark Okraku Mantey, to pay more attention to the music industry to uplift the Highlife genre to the world.