Teachers at Mosama Primary School, Sankore in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region, have threatened to boycott teaching as residents in the area defecate in the classrooms.

Due to lack of a toilet facility in the area, the residents have, thus, resorted to using the school’s uncompleted classroom blocks as toilets.

Eric Kwame Agyemang, a teacher of the school, in an interview with Nananom FM’s Dramani, said some of their teachers have refused to teach because of the stench.

“Our classrooms are uncompleted so open defecation is going on nicely here on regular basis, anytime we come in the morning we will find human excreta dotted in the classrooms, it is an eyesore and disheartening to see students in their uniforms trying to clean and scrub the classrooms before they begin classes,” he said.

Madam Martha, who also expressed her frustration over the issue, has refused to use the classroom.

She now teaches the kids under the tree on the compound because of the stench in the classroom.

“Anytime teachers come to school they are greeted with toilet. How on earth can these innocent children be cleaning waste done by others?” she queried.

She added: “This is really affecting teaching and learning activities, we are going to have a meeting with the community members on this issue and if it continues after the meeting then we do not have any option than to close down the school.

“We will take the teachers away because this thing has been going on for more than a year now so If we close down the school for even a week, the community will sit up.”

Watch the video attached below: