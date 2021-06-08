It was a joyful moment for teachers and pupils of Anunso M/A primary school after a six-unit ultra-modern classroom block was handed over.

This was after Adom News Correspondent, Isaac Amoako reported about the deplorable state of the school about two years ago.

The pupils and their teachers, before the report, were struggling under wooden structures which were gradually becoming death traps due to the lack of infrastructure in the school.



The classroom block is a project of GetFund through the support of the Municipal Chief Executive, Susan Akomeah and Member of Parliament for the area, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi.

The Assistant Headteacher of the school, Ampofo Kwaku Biney, who was beside himself with joy, thanked Adom News and all the stakeholders for their help.



The pupils, who expressed joy, thanked Adom News for coming to their aid.

Adjei Felix, a teacher in the school, expressed his profound gratitude to the Municipal Assembly for their swift intervention, saying this will help reduce the infrastructure burden of the school.

Some community members also commended Adom News for the report that had brought relief to the struggling teachers and pupils.

They promised to ensure that the facility is kept in good condition to help lift the falling standard of education in the area.