After several reports filed by Adom News on the deplorable nature of the Kete-Krachi town roads, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Akwasi Amoako Atta, has cut the sod for construction.

The town is yet to enjoy 15-kilometer town roads of Kete-Krachi with 10 kilometers to be asphalted.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, the minister noted that the government is very much committed to expanding road infrastructure to all 16 regions including Oti.

Nana Mprah Besemuna II of the Krachi Traditional Council was excited about the commencement of the project and indicated that Nananoom and the people are ever ready to support the government for the needed development.

Some residents of the area, who spoke in an interview, thanked Adom News for the continuous report about the bad state of the towns as it is already witnessing development.