A 35-year-old man, Akwesi Prince, has allegedly committed suicide in his room at Akapoliso in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti region.

Speaking to Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, the Assembly member for Akapoliso, who is also the Presiding Member for Obuasi East Assembly, Jeff Adjei, said the man hanged himself with a belt he tied to the ceiling.

On his part, Kwame Gyamfi, a friend of the deceased, commenting on his death, said the late Prince complained of ill-health four days prior to his death.

In one of his usual visits to the home, he met a crowd in his home, only to be informed of his passing.

Brother of the deceased, Akwesi Ofori, who rushed to the scene after hearing the news, suspected foul-play, considering his brother’s posture.

The deceased was seen hanging with no sign of struggle and beside him was a blue plastic chair believed to be one of the suicide tools.

He is, therefore, calling on the police to tighten investigations as they bring the perpetrators to book.

The assembly member also advised the youth to disclose mental health problems to the authorities for support, rather than take their own lives.

Meanwhile, the police have transferred the body to the Obuasi Government Hospital mortuary.