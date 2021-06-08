The General Overseer of the United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) worldwide, James Bayo-Owoyemi, says Prophet T.B. Joshua died because he had concluded his earthly mission.

The president of UACC made the claim when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, June 7, 2021.

He said having completed all his ministry, Prophet Joshua had to leave when the ovation was loudest.

The Christian leader described the late Founder of the Synagogue Church of all Nations as an intercessor and bridge-builder between God and humans.

The General Overseer said the way Prophet Joshua died indicated that his death was divine.

He said:

“According to reports the man of God died after a ministration, that is an indication he died on spiritual duty. Not everyone has such divine home call.’’

Pastor Bayo-Owoyemi eulogised the life and times of the popular televangelist.