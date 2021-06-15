Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, has called on the state to intensify education to sensitise the public to accept people living with disability and give them the opportunity in the job market.

Mr Yakubu said he is discriminated against at all levels. “There are times I don’t apply for jobs advertised because they make you look stupid when you turn up.”

Speaking on Adom TV’s Sede etie Nie, Mr Makubu advocated for more public sensitisation for the acceptance of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Mr Makubu, who was disabled at the age of nine, said his appointment as Minister inspired many people living with disability and he can’t fail in that office.