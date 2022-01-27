A Yendi-based New Patriotic Party (NPP) group – Concerned Youth, has petitioned the Disciplinary Committee over alleged conduct of the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Mahama Zakariah.

According to them, Hajia Mahama, who was a 2020 parliamentary candidate aspirant of the party, is embarking on some activities which violate the established codes of the party.

Their petition, therefore, is to get the high authority to exact the due sanctions in conformity with Article 4 of the Constitution of the party.

The petition had Aliu Adam Mohammed, Abukari Inusah and Abukari Iddrisu as its signatories.

The group argued there is no constituency in Ghana that a former aspirant about a year after the election is found dabbling in what they described as incongruous political sportsmanship.

“Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama organises gathering, media engagements in print and electronic in a complete snub of party’s dictates to prematurely promote her parliamentary interest in a manner that sows seeds of discord, tension, disunity and distractions in the congenial atmosphere of the party in the constituency which, in sum, fly in the face of Code of Conduct 1(c) & 1(d),” portions of the petition alleged.

They are, among other things, demanding a full, faithful, and impartial inquiry into the complaints and recommendations to the Executive Committee based on the results of the inquiry.

The petitioners have expressed readiness to furnish the committee with further and better particulars and explanations on these complaints.

“Inability to respond to our petition within this constitutionally granted ultimatum of 19 days shall compel us, in exercising our rights, to trigger same complaints at the regional disciplinary committee and then to the national disciplinary committee as enshrined in Article 4 of the constitution,” the group warned.