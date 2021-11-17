Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has said he has lived up to the expectations of his constituents who voted for him.

He told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday that thanks to the President and the Vice President, roads at Yendi are being asphalted.

Apart from the asphalt ongoing, he said he is constructing a health facility and a GHS 1.2 million school which has already been commissioned with the help of businessman, McDan.

“With the support of the President and the Vice President, Yendi roads are being constructed and schools and health sector are being developed. We have gotten scholarships through the Farouk Aliu Mahama educational fund.

“We are training widows and as we speak, we have opened accounts for them and done investments for them and we have started getting employment for people,” he said.

He added: “We also want to renovate and build more schools and with the support of the President, we will make sure we have an Aliu Mahama SHS and library at Yendi.”

He said, with help from the government, he will ensure that they do something which is evidential for Aliu Mahama as the first Dagomba to become a Vice President of Ghana.

READ ALSO: