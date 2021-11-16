Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has celebrated his late father by recounting some fond memories he holds in high esteem.

Today, 16th November marks exactly nine years since the death of the late former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration.

Eulogising the late Statesman, he revealed on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen Show that his father’s greatest legacy was to be a philanthropist and was honoured to be a direct beneficiary of that legacy.

“I remember my dad to be a great philanthropist, both New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress will testify,” he lauded.

He also touched on his late father’s discipline to help raise people to achieve their potentials.

“We used to leave with all sorts of people to identify and nurture them provided you had the requisite skills to become who you are,” he added.

Aliu Mahama is remembered to be the first Muslim Vice President and also the longest-serving in the history of Ghana’s democracy.

