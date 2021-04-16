Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama has called for calm in his constituency.

His appeal for calm comes after some youth of his party hit the streets of Yendi to register their displeasure over claims that the President has neglected the lawmaker in the list of his deputy ministerial nominees.

In a brief statement, he released on Thursday, April 15, Mr Mahama reminded the youth that “the president was the ultimate appointing authority,” and called on them to respect that.

Angry protesters, mostly youth, blocked streets in Yendi and burnt lorry tyres to press home their demands on Thursday.

The youth blamed the president for what they say is a snub of their MP in his appointment of deputy ministers.

The group says they are particularly angry because their MP, Farouk Mahama, won a good number of votes for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in last year’s elections for which he should not be sidelined in the president’s appointment.