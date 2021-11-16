Member of Parliament for Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has said he is a direct beneficiary of his late father.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday to commemorate the 9th anniversary of the passing of the late former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama, he said his father stood on the grounds to make sure he succeeded.

He said he is proud and privileged that he took his first salary and gave his entire salary as an officer from Ghana COCOBOD in his youthful days to his late father per Islamic customs and he was very happy about it.

“My father has always been happy and impressed with my youthful days and you know when you are growing up especially when you are Vice President’s son, you have all kinds of friends who take advantage of you but my late father gave me the discipline that I needed and I will always be grateful to him,” he said.

According to him, what he has achieved at the age of 40 is all because of the foundation laid down by his father and wished he was alive to be a part of the success story.

He acknowledged he is privileged to step into the shoes of his father though it is still a long journey, he is ready to live his legacy.

