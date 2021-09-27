The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has debunked death reports about his mother, Hajia Ramatu Aliu.

According to him, Hajia Ramatu is alive and healthy.

Viral reports indicated the former Second Lady under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration had passed on after battling a short illness.

But reacting to the post in a Facebook post, the lawmaker described the reports as unfortunate.

Urging the public to disregard the reports, he added the matter of health and death must be left in the hands of God.

He wrote: I have taken note of an unfortunate rumour making the rounds about my mum, the former Second Lady, H. E. Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama [Neè Egala].

My mum is alive. We should leave matters of death and health in the hands of the Almighty Allah.

Read the post below: