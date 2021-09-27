Dealing with the Land guard menace
A 23-year-old man has allegedly inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on his girlfriend at Nsuta, a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

Randolph Obeng inflicted a deep cut on the left shoulder and both thumbs of Elizabeth Owusua during a misunderstanding that ensued between them at about 4:00 pm last Friday.

The victim, Miss Owusua, managed to escape and rushed to Central Police station at Nkawkaw while bleeding profusely to report.

She told police that “at about 4:00 pm, some misunderstanding ensued between her and the boyfriend and in the process, the boyfriend inflicted cutlass wounds on her.”

Police Medical report form was immediately issued to her to get treatment from any hospital and report back to assist investigations.

The suspect was yet to be arrested.




