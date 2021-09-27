A 23-year-old man has allegedly inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on his girlfriend at Nsuta, a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

Randolph Obeng inflicted a deep cut on the left shoulder and both thumbs of Elizabeth Owusua during a misunderstanding that ensued between them at about 4:00 pm last Friday.

The victim, Miss Owusua, managed to escape and rushed to Central Police station at Nkawkaw while bleeding profusely to report.

She told police that “at about 4:00 pm, some misunderstanding ensued between her and the boyfriend and in the process, the boyfriend inflicted cutlass wounds on her.”

ALSO READ:

Police Medical report form was immediately issued to her to get treatment from any hospital and report back to assist investigations.

The suspect was yet to be arrested.