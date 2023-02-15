A 35-year-old man is in police grips for killing his biological father for challenging his right to marry the woman of his choice.

Abdul Wadudu hacked his biological father to death in the wee hours of Tuesday, February 14.

Information Adom News’ Akwasi Dwamena gathered indicates that his father, 75-year-old Mohammed Umar prevented him from marrying his cousin, which goes against culture.

However, Abdul was adamant on his decision, and constantly issued threats to kill his father to have access to his lover.

His threats were taken lightly until his father’s battered body was discovered.

The brother to the deceased, Baba Iddrisu, also explained to Adom News that suspect Abdul had also accused his father of being behind his financial setbacks in life.

Meanwhile, Abdul has been arrested by the district police and he’s assisting with investigations.

The family of the deceased has admonished the police to let justice prevail.