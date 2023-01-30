Suspected thieves involved in accident in front of police station

Some suspected thieves were involved in a crash while transporting farm animals they had stolen from Nkwawkaw.

Information received indicates that the suspects had stolen 10 goats and seven sheep, which they were hiding in the boot.

While heading to Accra on the Nkawkaw-Anyinam road, their Toyota Corolla with registration number GX 9245-13 crashed in front of a police station, causing some officers to surround the scene.

However, the suspects abandoned their car and took to their heels, thereby leaving their stolen items in the car as evidence.

The Anyinam Police Commander, DSP Raymond Mahama Iddrisu, told Adom News’ Akwasi Dwamena that an investigation has been launched to locate the suspect.

Also, he said the car has been confiscated in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region.

The police are, therefore, calling on the general public, especially those with missing car and farm animals to visit the Anyinam police station for identification and to assist with further investigations.