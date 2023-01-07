Two persons are in critical condition after a saloon car rammed them against a hairdressing shop at Nkawkaw Domeabra.

The victims, a yam seller and a Mobile Money vendor, were operating along the road when the Hyundai Elantra saloon car with registration number ER 796-21 crashed them.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was heading on it’s lane when the driver suddenly lost control and veered off the road.

An eyewitness, who narrowly escaped, told Adom News’ Akwasi Dwamena that he saw the car approaching but he could not alert the victims on time as he feared for his own safety.

Other residents who saw the car approaching, including the owner of the hairdressing shop, took cover in the gutters and nearby shops.

However, the car knocked down the Mobile Money vendor with full force, and rammed the yam seller into a nearby kiosk before screeching to a halt.

It took onlookers great efforts to free the victim who was stuck in between the kiosk and car.

The Mobile Money vendor was unresponsive while the yam seller sustained serious injuries in her legs.

The victims have been rushed to the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital where they are said to be in critical condition.