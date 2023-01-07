An assemblyman and three other accomplices have been arrested for unlawful possession of over 104 bags of substances suspected to be narcotics at Lolonya near Sege in the Greater Accra Region.

The four suspects, Ntow Prince, Felix Owusu, Jery Quartey and Daitey Mashack, were arrested during a police intelligence operation on January 5, 2023.

The suspects were nabbed while discharging sacks of the compressed plant materials into a boat at the seaside at Sege.

During the arrest, suspect Daitey Mashack, who is the Assemblyman of the area, attempted to bribe the arresting officers with an amount of GH₵ 20,000.

The loaded truck with the substances has been impounded at the Tema Regional Police Headquarters together with the attempted bribe money.

The four suspects were subsequently put before the Ashaiman Circuit Court on Friday, 6th January 2023, where they have been remanded into Police custody to re-appear on 23rd January 2023.