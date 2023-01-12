Fire has razed down a fitting shop and destroyed property at Nkawkaw Zongo in the Eastern Region.

The inferno, which destroyed vehicles parked at the shop and other property running into thousands of cedis, occurred on Thursday dawn.

A nearby house was also affected.

Though the cause is yet to be established, victims who could not control their tears in an interview with Adom News‘ Akwasi Dwamena blamed the Nkawkaw Fire Service for the extent of damage.

According to the shop owners, the firefighters could not report on time because their fire tender was not functioning.

They revealed one was dispatched from Mpraeso but it was too late as the damage had been caused already.

They accused the Municipal Chief Executive, Yaw Owusu Addo, their MP; Joseph Frempong and the Reginal Fire Commander of failing to ensure the tender gets the urgent repairs it needs.

The aggrieved residents said only one fire tender serves the whole of Kwawu except for Afram Plains which has a different one.

