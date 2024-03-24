Two suspected goat thieves were subjected to severe beating at Adenta Kenkey House in Accra.

The incident unfolded when residents discovered their private vehicle loaded with numerous goats, raising suspicions of theft.

Reports suggest that, residents had grown concerned after observing the suspicious activities of the vehicle, which had been seen circling the area for months.

Upon confrontation, it was revealed the goats, which had been reported stolen by their respective owners, have been crammed into the vehicle.

Enraged residents took matters into their own hands, assaulting the suspects and completely vandalizing the vehicle.

One suspect was beaten to pulp before being handed to the District Police while the accomplice managed to escape.