A recent event involving Nigerian music sensation Davido took a dramatic turn when one of his aides reportedly punched a fan who attempted to take a selfie.

The incident unfolded amidst a crowd of onlookers, leaving the fan stunned sparking outrage on social media.

As Davido and his entourage, known as the 30BG crew, navigated through the enthusiastic crowd, one fan reportedly crossed a line by attempting to bypass Davido’s security personnel, including his aide, Lati.

Lati reportedly warned the individual about overstepping boundaries and attempting to bypass security protocols.

However, when the fan persisted in his attempts, Lati took matters into his own hands, allegedly striking the fan in the face to deter him.

The unexpected and violent altercation left the fan reeling, while shocked onlookers watched in disbelief.

Social media platforms were soon flooded with condemnation of the incident, with many demanding accountability for the assault.

As of now, Davido and his team have yet to comment on the situation, leaving many unanswered questions and concerns about the safety of fans at future events.