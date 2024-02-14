The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has asserted that President Akufo-Addo’s influence over the Majority Members of Parliament has significantly declined.

Dr. Forson, who represents Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency in Parliament, contends that the President has been sidelined, rendering him a “lame duck” with diminished control over New Patriotic Party MPs.

He asserts that recent developments in Parliament indicate a shift in loyalty and allegiance among NPP MPs toward the party’s new flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

During an interview with JoyNews regarding President Akufo-Addo’s potential stance on the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, Dr. Forson predicted that NPP MPs would align with the Minority to pass the bill into law.

He argues that this perceived shift reflects President Akufo-Addo’s weakening influence within his own party.

“Two years ago, I wouldn’t be sure that NPP MPs will break ranks with President Akufo-Addo but now the President is weak within his own party. They see him more or less as lame. He is a lame duck. They have a new leader, and you can see that loyalty and allegiance have moved from the President to the new flagbearer. I sit in Parliament and I see it by the day.”

“So it won’t be like yesterday [referring to the past]. That is why even the Vice President himself went and criticised the President’s policies and all of that. He is President of Ghana but within his own party, he is lame. He is gone. Loyalty has moved and he is not in charge and I see that every day,” he told JoyNews’ Evans Mensah.

In addition, Dr. Ato Forson disclosed that the contentious Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill is slated for passage by Friday, February 16.

Dr Forson stated that the bill has undergone thorough consideration, and is currently being perused to ensure that all proposed amendments approved by Parliament have been appropriately captured.

“By the weekend Ghana should have a bill called Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill,” he said.

The Bill is designed to prohibit activities related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) individuals within the country.

