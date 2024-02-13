The parliamentary ambition of Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the wife of the famous musician Keche Andrew, appears to be dwindling.

This follows opposition from members of the party in the constituency claiming she is not fit to be their Member of Parliament.

A former member of the NDC Elections Committee in Amenfi Central, Gyedu Frimpong maintained that, the businesswoman is not qualified to contest because she is alien to the party in the constituency.

The Chairman explained that, although Madam Cudjoe hails from Amenfi Central, she does not vote in the constituency.

“Joana Gyan Cudjoe’s documents prove that she is a native of Amenfi Central but she does not vote here. She is not an NDC member here. The woman owns two party cards, which is against the party’s rules. We have warned the party to be very careful about the things they are doing because we don’t know her” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Tuesday.

Mr. Frimpong claimed Mrs. Joana Cudjoe is a “dishonest person” who is not supposed to lead them in the constituency.

Going forward, he appealed to the national executives of the party to carry out thorough investigations to unveil the truth.

Meanwhile, former MP for Amenfi Central, George Arthur on the same show, implored her supporters to disregard rumours about Joana Cudjoe.

He rubbished all allegations against her noting that, they are just a grand scheme to denigrate the image of the parliament candidate.

“Those who are alleging are behind the sitting MP and are doing so because they hate her. They are only making baseless allegations against her. Even issues of her forged ID cards are untrue. They purposely want to denigrate and destroy the lady,” Mr. Arthur stressed.

ALSO READ: