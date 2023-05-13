Wife of famous artiste, Keche Andrew, has won the parliamentary primary in the Amenfi Central constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Joana Gyan Cudjoe shocked her four opponents when she attained a landslide victory after hours-long voting.

A total of 1,486 delegates cast their ballot to elect her as the parliamentary candidate.

This is her first bid in politics and the first woman to contend in the male-dominated constituency.

Shortly after launching her campaign, Joana Cudjoe suffered several setbacks that nearly had her out of the parliamentary election.

With resilience and support from party executives including Hannah Bissiw and former Amenfi Central MP, Hon George Arthur, she has pulled through.

Joana Cudjoe said she is poised to win and lead the party to victory in the 2024 general election to improve the standard of life of people living at Amenfi Central.

According to her, children, men and women empowerment are key on her manifesto among others that will increase development in the region.

Meanwhile, her husband, Andre Keche, has congratulated her on his social media platforms and pledged to be of support to her every step of the way.

